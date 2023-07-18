Here’s our first look at the new buildable 2,300-piece LEGO Chewbacca set launching this fall

Here it is, the largest set in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer collection. Earlier this year, 9to5Toys was able to report on what to expect from the new wave of sets launching on August 1. As the most expensive of them all, a buildable Chewbacca with over 2,300 pieces was slated to hit store shelves as LEGO set number 75371. After a few months of builders eagerly awaiting just how this model would stack up, we’re getting a first look.

Update: We added some better photos!

Check out LEGO’s new buildable Chewbacca

Today’s news comes from a now removed store listing page courtesy of European retailer TheToyShop.com. The listing noted an August release date, though that does contradict our previous reports that it would launch in September. So better wait for an official release for that concrete info here in the United States.

Set number 75371 will debut as one of the flagship creations in the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup. It’ll deliver the largest rendition of Chewbacca to date, with 2,319 bricks used to assemble this collectible LEGO statue. And when I say statue, I fully mean a model that seems to lack any form of articulation. The arms and legs are locked into place, and the same seems to be true for the head.

Chewie does come complete with a bandolier as well as his signature Bowcaster. It also looks like we have some new printed elements for his mouth and eyes.

Once fully assembled, the model should stand over 18 inches tall, with a black baseplate underneath the Wookie. Surprisingly, there’s no display plaque present. Normally, with these 18+ creations from the LEGO Group – especially the Star Wars theme – the builds end up including some kind of printed brick. But unlike the UCS, helmet, and diorama series, the new LEGO Chewbacca will be arriving with a plain black stand.

Pricing is the one thing that 9to5Toys can’t entirely confirm. We know that the new buildable Chewbacca will seemingly be joining the rest of the LEGO sets for the summer launch on August 1, but the exact MSRP is still up in the air. Right now, our previously-reported price of $199.99 seems likely. But many of the other prices we originally shared all the way back in February have changed. So I wouldn’t be all too shocked to see a steeper price arrive alongside an official announcement. We do know it’ll sell for £179.99 over seas, which would be closer to $235 here in the states.

We should see the LEGO Group officially debut the set in the coming days, with only a couple of weeks left until the set is slated to hit shelves.

See more Will you be bringing Chewbacca to your collection on August 1? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) July 18, 2023

Today’s reveal all but solidifies the sets we’ll see launch in as part of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 collection.

August:

Yavin IV Rebel Base 75365: $159.99 | 1,000 pieces

| 1,000 pieces 332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359: $19.99 | 106 pieces

| 106 pieces Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75360: $29.99 | 253 pieces

| 253 pieces Darth Vader Mech 75368: $14.99 | 139 pieces

| 139 pieces Boba Fett Mech 75369: $14.99 | 155 pieces

| 155 pieces Stormtrooper Mech 75370: $14.99 | 138 pieces

September:

Chewbacca 75371: $199.99 | 2,319 pieces

| 2,319 pieces Ghost and the Phantom II 75357: $159.99 | 1,393 pieces

| 1,393 pieces Advent Calendar 75366 : $44.99 | 320 pieces

| 320 pieces Ahsoka T-6 Shuttle 75362: $69.99 | 509 pieces

| 509 pieces Republic Gunship 75364: $139.99 | 1,083 pieces

As far as everything else coming out in 2023 from the LEGO Star Wars front, be sure to dive into our coverage from earlier in the year. While we just saw the first set from the new Ahsoka series revealed earlier in the month with the new Ghost and Phantom 2 set, there are some other LEGO kits from the show that we’re expecting to see hit store shelves right alongside it on September 1. There are also the upcoming Republic Gunship and UCS Venator builds that are giving Clone Wars fans something to be excited above, all of which will be arriving before the end of the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO might have done it. We’ve all thought it was possible, but many didn’t expect to see it done now, of all times. The company has fumbled the bag like never before. With news swirling all year that we’d be seeing fan favorites like a Republic Gunship, Venator, and even the Ghost getting new sets in 2023, the last thought on anyone’s mind would be that the summer wave would be bad. But alas, here we are.

The upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 lineup may very well just be one of the most split assortments of kits in ages. The mechs are fine, sure. The upcoming Yavin IV kit does have some pretty neat minifigures but is far too overpriced. Not to mention the fact that not a single person out there was asking for a new version of Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter. All the lineup has going for it is the 332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack, which is a rose amongst thorns.

But now we get a leak of the buildable Chewbacca, and none of it matters. The worst set in the lineup has been revealed, and it just so (unfortunately) happens to be the most expensive. LEGO set number 75371 isn’t just a questionable model to release in the first place, but the execution is somehow even worse. I know I am being harsh on this kit, but it’s $200! Maybe I’ll have a change of heart when we get some better images of the set. But for now, I am simply going to be getting the pitchforks and torches ready. Because this thing is an absolute abomination. May God help us all.

Please validate me and tell me just how much you hate the new LEGO Chewbacca 75371 set in the comments below or over on Twitter.

