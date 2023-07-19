Add the NEOGEO Arcade Stick mini console to your retro collection at $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering folks a solid opportunity to add the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro to their retro game collection for $100 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the lowest we have tracked in over a year at Amazon as well. While we have seen open-box and refurbished listings for less, this is a great chance to land a new unit with a nice price drop. You’re looking at a hybrid standalone game console and controller compatible with PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console. As a standalone console, it comes with 20 built-in SNK arcade games, including the likes of The King of Fighters titles, Samurai Shodown, Ninja Masters, and more, can also be connected to your big screen or projector via HDMI alongside a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. Swing by our launch coverage for an even closer look and then head below for more.

Just keep in mind, the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro doesn’t come with an HDMI cable in the box. So if you plan on connecting it to your TV or monitor, you’ll need to make sure you have an extra one laying around. If not, these simple Amazon Basics models that start at $8.50 Prime shipped will get the job done without breaking the bank.

Speaking of mini consoles for your collection, yesterday’s deal on the latest SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is still live. While it does cost some cash to get it shipped in from overseas, the base price is now at the lowest we have tracked and you can get all of the details you need on this offer in our deal coverage right here. Then swing by our dedicated gaming hub for more of the latest price drops and announcements.

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro features:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique

