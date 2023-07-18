Collectible SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console with 60 games now starts from $72 (Reg. $100)

Update: The official Amazon listing is now sitting at $72.07 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon (or it will automatically apply at checkout). Details are as follows

SEGA introduced its latest miniature gaming console, known as the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 in the US or Mega Drive Mini 2 in Japan, back in summer of 2022 and it is now at the lowest price yet. While there is no domestic listing to buy one here in the US, as we reported on previously the Amazon Japan listing you’ll find right here is indeed the official way to score one. After launching at $100 with the shipping fee from Japan, this soon-to-be potentially rare collectible can now be had for $88.10 with the usual $21.99 shipping fee. This is a few bucks under the previous best and a new Amazon all-time low. If you or someone you know is looking to add what seems to be the last of the mini consoles to your collection, now’s a good time to consider locking one in. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

The second-generation SEGA Genesis mini console comes loaded with 60 Mega Drive and SEGA CD game. It is in many ways the original Genesis Mini with more games and a tiny SEGA CD add-on. Alongside a series of classic Sonic titles including Sonic CD, it also features titles like Virtua Racing, Popful Mail, Mansion of Hidden Souls, OutRun, Shining Force CD, and more. Get a complete breakdown right here.

Now that we are on the subject, check out the official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO theme launching this summer. And while many Switch Online gamers are focused on the newer Game Boy library, it is also one of the best ways to enjoy classic Genesis titles on-demand and you can dive into the latest additions to the game library right here.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 features:

More compact. More advanced.The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is here.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is back and more powerful than ever!

Sega CD titles available as well!

60 classic titles!

Package includes: Genesis Mini 2 Console, 1 Wired Control Pad, USB Power Adapter, Power Cable, HDMI Cable; Console size: Width 4.7 inches (120.8 mm) x Height 1.3 inches (32.3 mm) x Length 4.6 inches (116.5 mm); Controller size: Width 5.5 inches (140 mm) x Height 2.8 inches (70 mm) x Length 1.1 inches (29 mm) / Controller Cable: Length 6.6 ft (2 M); Input Jacks: HDMI jack, USB jack (USB Micro-B), Video output: 720p, 480p, Audio out: Linear PCM output from HDMI

