Save $200 on Samsung’s elevated 256GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $570 (2023 low)

Undercutting Prime Day by an extra $50, the affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now an even better value. This unlocked Android smartphone arrives with 256GB of storage and now sells for $569.99 shipped at Amazon. It’s $200 off the usual $770 price tag and landing at the best price of the year. We did see it sell for less back on Black Friday, but today’s offer is the first discount since. It might not be the newest of these more budget-friendly counterparts to more flagship devices on the market, but Samsung’s recent S21 FE still stacks up quite favorably. Carrying over higher-end spaces to a more affordable package, to start there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. There’s a triple sensor rear camera array with 30X SpaceZoom, as well as a 4,500mAh battery. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

As far as other all-new Android experiences go this week, Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone saw its first discount as part of the Prime Day festivities. It just so happens to be outliving the Amazon summer sale, with that very first markdown still taking $100 off the just-released Android smartphone. The unique handset with a larger outer display than we’ve seen from a foldable handset yet is now trending at $900, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Just don’t forget that we’re also tracking a collection of other new 2023 Motorola handsets on sale from $110, too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!