Anker’s new 100W USB-C charger is the perfect 15-inch M2 MacBook Air upgrade at $26.50

Anker launched its latest USB-C charger back in June just in time for the new 15-inch MacBook Air to hit the scene. Now it’s offering one of the first chances to save on its new 317 100W USB-C Charger, thanks to an offer via the brand’s official Amazon storefront that drops the MacBook-ready accessory down to $26.62 shipped. Normally fetching $38, you’re looking at 30% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention, while also marking only the third discount so far. The perfect accessory to upgrade your new 15-inch MacBook Air, Anker’s latest USB-C charger instantly justifies its space in your everyday carry by clocking in at just a fraction of the size of Apple’s own compatible wall adapter. On top of being fit for Apple’s latest release, this just-released single port USB-C charger can handle dishing out up to 100W of juice to handle M2 Pro MacBooks and more. A USB-C cable is included in the package, too. We also break down all of the other notable inclusions like Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 adjustable power output in our launch coverage.

Getting in on the savings alongside the 100W counterpart above, Anker’s new Nano 3 30W USB-C charger is also marked down at Amazon. This recent release launched last fall at $23, and now you can clip the on-page coupon to drop pricing down to $19.54. This 15% discount is matching the second-best price we’ve seen so far, too.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Also live this week, Anker launched a new midweek sale yesterday that was full of discounts on some of last year’s chargers. With the recent GanPrime collection taking the spotlight, there were also power banks, power strips, and other gear for your iPhone or Android smartphone starting at $12.

Anker 100W USB-C Charger features:

The 100W USB-C port pumps out enough power to charge a wide range of devices in record time. Charge your MacBook Pro 16″ (M1 Max, 2021) to 100% in 1 hour and 20 minutes, so you can stay productive all day. From phones to laptops and more, our proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology provides flawless compatibility with virtually any mobile device. The charger’s compact size and foldable plug make it easy to take wherever you go, while saving valuable space in your bag or pocket.

