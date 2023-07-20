Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant on sale from $120 (Save $80)

The best price of the year has now landed on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds. Courtesy of Amazon, you can drop the ANC earbuds down to $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $80 in savings alongside one of the first chances to save this year. Today’s offer is well below the previous $145 mention and marking the best we’ve seen since the Black Friday shopping season last year that had these sitting at $20 less. These flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as one of the headlining features for the Elite 7 Pro. There’s of course a true wireless design like you’d expect to see from any new pair of earbuds, but also some smart features like onboard Google Assistant support and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds. These step up the feature set with the same ANC, but pack an even more fitness-capable design with the ShakeGrip technology to stay in your ear. That’s of course while also bumping up the price to match. Currently on sale for $125.99, these normally sell for $180 and are also landing at the best prices of the year. The discount is $20 under our previous mention and arriving as one of the first chances to save this year.

Speaking of earbuds ready to tag along on workouts, this morning saw a series of offerings from the Beats stable go on sale. Leading the pack, the lowest price of the year has returned on the Beats Fit Pro at $145. That $55 discount is joined by the best discount in 2023 on the Beats Studio Buds at $85.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!