JLab’s 192kHz Talk Pro USB-C Mic hits best price all year at $38 Prime shipped (Reg. $80+)

As part of its latest collection of deals on tech accessories, Woot is now offering the JLab Talk Pro USB-C Microphone for $37.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one has fetched between $80 and $90 for most of this year on Amazon and even even more in 2022. As of right now it is selling from $48 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 under the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While we did see the entry-level model drop to $17 last month, the Talk Pro ups the ante with 192kHz/24bit recording resolutions alongside three condensers and four directional pattern modes to support a wide range of recording situations (solo up close, group business calls, conversations, and music recording). You’ll also find an onboard zero latency headphone monitoring output, volume control, and an included 10-foot USB-C cable to connect to modern machines. More details below.

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a USB-C microphone from a known brand for less than $38 Prime shipped. The HyperX SoloCast – hands-on feature right here – comes close at $40 and makes for a great option, but you can also score the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone at the same $38 found above on Amazon right now for another comparable option.

For a more high-end solution, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low HyperX’s XLR ProCast Mic with all of the details you need on that offer waiting right here. Just be sure to also check out our launch coverage of the new Audio-Technica 20 series 192kHz XP model, our hands-on review of its AT2040 USB mic, and the fantastic Sennheiser Profile USB Mic and boom arm.

JLab Talk Pro USB-C Microphone features:

Professional Level: Meet Talk Pro, the ultimate professional level microphone featuring the highest quality 192kHz/24BIT resolution in the game. Offering three condensers and 4 directional pattern modes to give you the best experience no matter what you’re recording: Podcasts, game streams, music or voice, even ASMR. Top-notch volume and gain controls and quick-mute offer a hassle-free experience with clear sound for any occasion.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk PRO features a professional-quality resolution of 192kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers stunning sound range for professional use. Easily optimize sound quality for an important business call or podcast with its hassle-free connection.

