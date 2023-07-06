HyperX’s XLR ProCast Mic hits best price yet at $180 ($70 off), plus mice, headsets, more

Amazon has now launched a new HyperX gaming gear sale loaded with offers on mice, headsets, keyboards, and a new all-time low on the HyperX ProCast Microphone at $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, the brand’s pro-grade XLR microphone is now $70 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is nearly $20 below the previous deal price and delivers a new Amazon all-time low in the process. This is the brand’s flagship model with a gold-sputtered large condenser diaphragm, a cardioid polar pattern designed for up-close streaming and to ignore outside noise, as well as a typical XLR connector. The built-in anti-vibration shock mount will mitigate unwanted rumbles getting captured in your recordings alongside a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter and a switchable 80Hz high-pass filter with -10dB pad to further enhance your sound and cut out low frequencies that can make you sound muddy and dull. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for additional HyperX deals. 

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest HyperX sale event on this landing page. Alongside a host of accessories starting from $15, including cables and keycaps, you’ll also find a range of the brand’s headsets, mice, and keyboards with solid price drops and deals starting from $30 shipped right now. Everything is waiting for you right here

Be sure to check out the best price of the year now live ahead of Prime Day on Amazon’s multi-platform Luna controller at $40 – it works on Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear. And then swing by our PC gaming hub for offers on Seagate’s 7,300MB/s FireCuda Gen4 Heatsink SSDs and more. 

HyperX ProCast Microphone features:

ProCast’s design enables better high-frequency details compared to electret and dynamic mics and improved low-frequency performance. The ProCast requires 48V of phantom power, so connect it via XLR cable to professional interfaces or preamps to start your recording. Simply snap the HyperX Shield to the ProCast’s included anti-shock mount to filter out those plosive puffs of air that result from p sounds. The sleek, unique HyperX design blends form and function, making the ProCast as elegant as it is practical.

