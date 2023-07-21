Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Monthly Dystopia, This War of Mine, Lost Portal, more

Friday has come back around again and a new set of iOS app deals has too. We are ready to soon head into the weekend with price drops on Apple TV, various unlocked iPhone 13 models at some of the best prices ever, and even more in our dedicated Apple hub, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlight deals include Riptide GP2, Monthly Dystopia, This War of Mine, Lost Portal CCG, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $5 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kuan Yin Oracle – Fairchild: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Image Cleaner – Fix Duplicates: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Facula: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PageTurn Universal: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chord: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom of Arcadia: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crystalline – Baby Audio: $19 (Reg. $30)

Monthly Dystopia features:

In Monthly Dystopia, you need to find a way to survive in an authoritarian world. You can serve the dictatorship by being a model citizen or you can try to flee the country by cooperating with the Resistance. You live under a regime in which love is forbidden and using words banned by the Party is punishable by death. Choose your words wisely if you don’t want to commit a thought crime. Remember, there’s always a screen watching you. The paycheck from your job at the ministry editing the past is barely enough to buy the food needed to keep you alive, so it is crucial that you find a way to flee this dystopia where even thinking is forbidden.

