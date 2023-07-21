Today’s best game deals: Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe beats Prime Day at $43, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswootnintendo
Reg. $60 $43
Kirby's Return to Dream Land

Woot is now offering physical copies of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for $42.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 28% off the going rate, well under the best prices on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This one has rarely seen any notable price drops since its release last fall. It dropped to $45 at Amazon for Prime Day and is now even lower. This is a remake of the original 2011 Wii game with enhancements across the board. It features 1- to 4-player collaborative action featuring everyone’s favorite pink blob, plenty of additional playable characters (King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee), and a host of mini games including Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

