Today’s best game deals: Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe beats Prime Day at $43, more

Woot is now offering physical copies of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for $42.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 28% off the going rate, well under the best prices on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This one has rarely seen any notable price drops since its release last fall. It dropped to $45 at Amazon for Prime Day and is now even lower. This is a remake of the original 2011 Wii game with enhancements across the board. It features 1- to 4-player collaborative action featuring everyone’s favorite pink blob, plenty of additional playable characters (King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee), and a host of mini games including Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Fe eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Two eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredeShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Two Crowns eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft eShop summer sale up to 70% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $30 (Reg. $60)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $19 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
