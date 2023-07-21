iPhone 13/Pro/Max all-time lows arrive at Woot on cert. refurb handsets from $540

Woot today is wrapping up the work week nicely with a new sale on certified refurbished iPhone models. This time putting the more recent iPhone 13 series in the spotlight, these refurbished offers are delivering the best prices to date at the very least, if not new all-time lows in their own right. A favorite from the collection, iPhone 13 Pro comes in certified refurbished condition for one of the first times at $729.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is most notably a new all-time low. We really haven’t seen any refurbished discounts on iPhone 13 Pro over the years, and today’s $269 discount is as rare as it is steep. Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing for the whole lineup.

Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro above, two other handsets in the iPhone 13 lineup are getting in on the refurbished savings. All three in total come backed by 90-day warranties from Woot, and deliver all-time lows to help score you a more recent, unlocked handset for less. Multiple colors are available across all three devices, not to mention the ability to choose between different storage capacities.

Otherwise, go shop all of the Apple deals that are closing out the work week. Over the past several days, we’ve seen some notable offers go live on all of the releases that weren’t on sale for Prime Day, offering a chance to lock-in some summer saves on the latest M2 iPad Pro, M2 Pro MacBook Pros, and more.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion

Cinematic Mode

Pro Camera System

LiDAR Scanner

6x Optical Zoom Range

ProRes Video

Smart HDR 4

Night Mode

Apple ProRAW

