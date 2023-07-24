Stay powered-up on the road, HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Car charger at $10 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for one of the most affordable ways to score an officially licensed model. This car charger delivers up to 3.0A of power directly to your Nintendo Switch while you’re playing on-the-road so you can continue soaring through the sky islands of Hyrule indefinitely. There are some non-official models out there for less, but we have heard some horror stories over the years and you probably don’t want your Switch to brick just for a few bucks in savings. It includes a 6-foot cable with a USB-C connection in a “compact and portable” form-factor. More details below. 

As of right now, we can’t really find any other notable options we would recommend for less. If you’re more partial to PowerA though, its quite comparable and popular solution is also marked down to the same price as the HORI model above from the usual $13 going rate.

For your at-home charging needs, check out the ongoing all-time low on we are tracking on PowerA’s latest Joy-Con and Nintendo Pro Controller charger at $23. Then dive into our hands-on impressions of the new pastel Joy-Con from Nintendo, the latest additions to the SEGA Switch Online library, and the best price ever on the official Super Bros. Movie Monopoly board at $17 Prime shipped

HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger features:

  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo
  • Play Nintendo Switch while charging with 3.0 A of Power
  • Powerful 5 volt / 3.0A charger charges quickly
  • Durable 6 foot cable and USB C connector
  • Compact and portable

