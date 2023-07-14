New all-time low hits official Super Bros. Movie Monopoly board at $17 Prime shipped today

Just before the Mushroom Kingdom sweeping the nation with its first (proper) big screen adaption, Hasbro teamed up with Nintendo to unveil the official Super Bros. Movie Monopoly board. And now, it is at its best price ever for your collection and game night. The regular $22 special edition board game has now dropped to $17.04 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a solid 23% price drop, the lowest price we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. Much like the other crossover gaming Monopoly boards, it delivers the familiar Monopoly experience with plenty of themed elements straight from Nintendo’s beloved game worlds and the film itself. You’ll find locations from the movie, six tokens from the Mushroom Kingdom, Warp Pipes, and there’s even a Bowser token that moves around the board game to steal your coins, properties, and send you to jail. Get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and head below for more.

As of right now, today’s lead deal delivers the lowest price we can find on Hasbro’s collection of Nintendo- or gaming-themed board games. Having said that, you can score the Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition for nearly as low as the Super Bros. Movie Monopoly board and the Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition is down at under $15.50 Prime shipped right now.

And in case you missed it, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or purchase in the US via Amazon, Apple TV, and plenty of other services. You can even scoop up The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital) edition on Amazon right now for $20.50 Prime shipped, down 18% from the regular $25 price tag.

Swing by our Nintendo hub for more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition features:

In the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition game, players can imagine battling Bowser to save the Mushroom Kingdom as they explore the world of the film. Players buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all in this Mario Monopoly board game, featuring iconic The Super Mario Bros. Movie locations. Earn the most coins to win. The Bowser token moves around the board separately. Beware: Bowser can swipe properties, steal coins, and send players to Jail.

