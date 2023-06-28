Nintendo adds Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls ’n Ghosts to SEGA Switch Online, playable now

Some new SEGA Switch Online games are launching today. Nintendo has now taken to its official Twitter feed to unveil the next batch of SEGA Genesis titles landing in its Switch Online library. While most folks are still reeling of the announcement of the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, the upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG, and everything else it showcased in its latest Nintendo Direct presentation, the Genesis Switch Online library is being infused with some classics starting today. Head below for more details.

New SEGA Switch Online games

Last time around, Nintendo bought Super Mario Advance 1 and 2 plus Yoshi’s Island to the Game Boy collection. And before that back in April, the SEGA side of things saw Street Fighter II Champion, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman, and more hit the Expansion pack subscription tier. Today, it’s all about Ninja action, classic SEGA RPGs, and creepy ghosts and goblins.

Starting today, June 28, 2023, Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscribers can load up four new SEGA titles on demand. Those include the amazing The Revenge of Shinobi, the tough as nails action platformer Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Landstalker, and the underrated Crusader of Centy RPG.

Check out them out in today’s update trailer from Nintendo below:

Quick! Like a ninja! If you blinked, you may not have noticed that four more classic games were just added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now: The Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Landstalker and Crusader of Centy. You can play them all on your Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

