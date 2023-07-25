FUEL 4-in-1 power station with Apple Watch charger and 65W wall adapter at $100 low ($50 off)

Joining this morning’s deal on the StandBy-ready 2-in-1 Belkin model, Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station at $100.80 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Case-Mate, this is nearly $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also roughly $6 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This one sports an upright Qi handset charging stand that works with iPhone and will provide 15W of power passthrough to Android devices, a landing pad for wireless charging earbuds, and an integrated magnetic Apple Watch charger. On top of that, you’ll find a bonus charging port hidden around back to charge a fourth device over USB-C alongside an included 65W power wall adapter in the box. Head below for more details. 

Despite some of the added value you’ll find from the model above – the ability to also charge Android handsets, a fourth charging port, and the included 65W wall adapter – some folks would prefer a more streamlined model specifically for iPhone’s new Standby mode. And if that’s the case, the deal we spotted this morning on this Belkin model is a particularly solid option. Now undercutting the current Belkin back to school sale pricing, you can land one via the official Amazon listing for $76 shipped, down from the regular $100 price tag. 

FUEL 4-in-1 Power Station features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers: High-power charging chips and a 65W power adapter fully charge 2 phones (1 with USB-C and 1 wirelessly), Airpods and Apple watch within 3 hours altogether. It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device; A smart LED charging indicator shows the charging status of your phone and AirPods. Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones, AirPods/Airpods Pro (with a wireless charging case), and Apple Watch Series 1-8, Ultra (MFI-approved original Apple Watch charging cable included)

