Anker’s LiFePO4-upgraded power stations and chargers now 33% off with deals from $136.50

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off a range of its power stations and and more compact PowerHouse chargers. One standout has the Anker 521 Portable Power Station upgraded with a longer-lasting 10-year LiFePO4 battery for $220.49 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some price drops on the standard issue 512 in the past, the upgraded version is now at one of the best prices yet with nearly $80 in savings. Designed to keep the juices flowing during power outages and emergency situations, it is also a notable option for off-grid setups and the campsite. It provides 600W of power with a series of I/O options including a pair of AC outlets, USB-C, a car outlet, and a pair of legacy USB-A jacks (up to six devices at one). It comes with everything you need to get started (although it can be expanded with solar panels down the line) as well as a 5-year warranty. Head below for more details and Anker power deals.

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Anker daily deals right here for additional models. You’ll find up to 33% off and deals starting from $136.50 shipped on both more powerful power stations as well as solar panel bundles and the more compact Anker Powerhouse 100 – it delivers 97.2Wh with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery Port in a unit not much larger than a typical power bank.

Alongside this deal on its SmartDrop Delivery Box, we are also still tracking solid price drops on Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks from $22 Prime shipped as well as 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube that’s ready to support iPhone StandBy mode at the best price yet. Details on the latter are waiting in our previous deal coverage and you can get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review from back in February.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station features:

10 Years of Long-Lasting Power: Anker 521 Portable Power Station is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use with our InfiniPower technology. InfiniPower combines LiFePO4 batteries with ultra-durable electronics, a control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and an impact-resistant build.

USB-C Port Built In: Ditch bulky adapters and use a single cable for fast charging your laptop with the built-in USB-C port. It’s compatible with a wide range of other devices, too.

600W of Upgraded Power: Anker 521 Portable Power Station uses SurgePower to run high-wattage appliances up to 600W.

256Wh Capacity for Weekend Trips: When you’re getting away for the weekend, bring Anker 521 Portable Power Station to charge your devices and small appliances, up to 256Wh.

6 Ports for More Charging: Plug in 6 devices or appliances for your weekend getaway. The power station comes with 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

What You Get: Anker 521 Portable Power Station Upgraded with LiFePO4 Battery, DC adapter, car charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

