Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks on sale from $22 lows: 10,000mAh $55, PopSocket, more

Back with a collection of offers across its lineup of MagSafe power banks, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering a series of iPhone 14 add-ons in all shapes and sizes with free shipping across the board. A favorite is offering the best discount of the year on Anker’s 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which is now dropping down to $54.99 in several styles. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at 31% in savings alongside only the second time it has dropped this low. As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering is also its most capable solution yet. Bringing twice the typical battery capacity that we see from the form-factor into your everyday carry, the iPhone 14 companion sports the same 7.5W output that even the official MagSafe Battery Pack does. Though Anker does pack some extra power potential, with a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices. That’s all backed with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage and then check out the other Anker MagSafe Power Bank deals below.

Earlier this spring, Anker launched not only its latest MagSafe power bank, but also its most affordable model yet to juxtapose the lead deal. The new 321 MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K is now on sale at Amazon and marked down to $22.49. It typically sells for $32, with today’s offer delivering one of the first chances to save. It’s $10 off, and also beating our previous mention by $3.

Centered around a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker MagSafe power bank works with iPhone 14, as well as the older 13 and 12 series devices. While only the black style is getting in on the savings, unlike its more colorful counterparts, the battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port. Our launch coverage breaks down everything else you need to know, too.

As much as we love Anker here at 9to5Toys, you might just want to go for the official accessory. Right now to start the work week, Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack has returned to the 2023 low with a rare discount attached that drops the first-party accessory down to $84.

Anker 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

The charger wirelessly charges your phone while the practical foldable stand props up your phone for easy viewing. The 10,000mAh small-sized battery contains enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times. Get a safe and secure wireless charge with the perfectly aligned strong magnets that snap onto your phone for a constant charge. Use the 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable to charge your iPhone 3x faster.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!