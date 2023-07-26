Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Package Inc, 13’s, Notes Writer Pro, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. This morning’s app deals join a back to school offer on Apple’s M1 MacBook as well as its official iPhone 14/Plus leather MagSafe cases, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Package Inc.,13’s, Notes Writer Pro: Sync & Share, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Animation Studio Animate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro: Sync & Share: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fish Out Of Water!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Dentist Visit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Package Inc. features:

Cargo Delivery & Distribution System that inspires. Creating a 3D delivery simulator in a beautiful game. Enjoy now this beautiful game with a lot of cities to play Package Inc. is an inspiring delivery simulator, created by the same developers of Traffix and Railways. The entire game is available without ads and features lovely milestones that can appeal to those who care most about style. Who wouldn’t like to have the Eiffel Tower in their city?

