Apple’s M1 MacBook Air sees $249 back to school discount to all-time low of $750

Marking a return to the all-time low, your back to school savings are here on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. It may not be one of the shiny new M2 models, but there is still so much to like about the lightweight macOS machine, especially now that Amazon is marking pricing down to $749.99 shipped in all three styles. Down from $999, you’re now looking at $249 in savings for only the secome time. We first saw this price earlier in the month to kick off Prime Day, and now the very same discount is returning to make sure you’re prepared for the upcoming semester. Like we said, this is not the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook. But what the M1 version definitely is is an unmatched value with the savings attached today. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, the original M1 MacBook Air also sports a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $229 below the M2 model.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week is hits the halfway point with a fresh batch of markdowns in tow. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

