Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope 50% off, original $14, DK DLC $5, more

Joining an ongoing deal at $30 on the newer Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nintendo’s eShop now has some solid offers on the original title. You’ll find the standard edition Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle down at $14 while the Gold Edition with new solo/co-op challenges and additional weapons on sale for $20.99. Regularly $40 and $60 on the eShop, these deals are up to 65% off and join an offer on the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure DLC down at $5.20 from the usual $15. These discounts are a great way to shore up your Mario + Rabbids library or to finally bring the entire series to Switch for the first time. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope while you’re at it. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of ManaeShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $36 (Reg. $50)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Mini Metro eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop$2 (Reg. $6)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller + Ghost of Tsushima $200 (Reg. $270)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $8.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
