Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope 50% off, original $14, DK DLC $5, more

Joining an ongoing deal at $30 on the newer Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nintendo’s eShop now has some solid offers on the original title. You’ll find the standard edition Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle down at $14 while the Gold Edition with new solo/co-op challenges and additional weapons on sale for $20.99. Regularly $40 and $60 on the eShop, these deals are up to 65% off and join an offer on the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure DLC down at $5.20 from the usual $15. These discounts are a great way to shore up your Mario + Rabbids library or to finally bring the entire series to Switch for the first time. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope while you’re at it. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

