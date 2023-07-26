New customizable CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases arrive with wild designs and more

Justin Kahn -
CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases

The new CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases are now live. After debuting this morning and seeing a solid up to $400 price drop on Amazon shortly thereafter, cases and accessories for Samsung’s latest foldable handsets are now starting to emerge with CASETiFY being one of the first out of the gate. The brand has quickly become a favorite around here with its massive collection of designs and patterns as well as its crossover accessories featuring popular IP like the Spider-Man line we just covered, and the new CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases have now arrived. Head below for a closer look. 

New CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases are now live

CASETiFY has now unleashed its Impact Case series for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 handsets with loads of interesting designs on tap and to ensure “your phone doesn’t fold the wrong way.”

These cases can withstand drops of at least 4 feet and provide Military Standard Protection (MIL-STD-810G). You’ll also find the brand’s proprietary plant-based EcoShock technology that “absorbs the kinetic energy of an impact and transforms it into heat, distributing it across the whole case.” The covers are made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials for the eco-minded folks out there and are, of course, Qi-friendly for wireless charging action. 

They are also are now available in two new colorways starting from $70 including Haze Purple for the Galaxy Flip 5 and Polar Blue for the Galaxy Fold 5 alongside a wealth of designs and customization options including “prints, designs, names, monograms, and more.”

Customers can shop new cases in 2 colorways including Clear/Black and Haze Purple for Galaxy Fold5, while Flip5 will be available in Clear/Black and Polar Blue, both with options to choose from a wide assortment of designs and upcoming collaborations to find a style that fits anybody’s personality. Customers can even add their own personal touch with a name or monogram in several styles of fonts and colors to make it completely their own. 

Be sure to browse through the entire collection of the new CASETiFY Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases right here

And then swing by the incredible deal we are now tracking at Amazon with up to $200 in straight up savings alongside bundled in $200 Amazon gift cards before you head over to 9to5Google for a complete breakdown of today’s Samsung event and all of the announcements it came along with. 

