LG’s 38-inch curved Ergo UltraWide monitor with 90W USB-C charging now $300 off at $897

Amazon is now offering the LG 38-inch Ergo Curved UltraWide Monitor for $896.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,197, today’s offer is landing as the third-best discount of the year at $300 off. It comes within $97 of the 2023 low and is the first discount since the beginning of May. All backed by a 3840 x 1600 panel, the LG Ergo 38-inch monitor packs a curved, UltraWide form-factor that should provide plenty of screen real estate for even the most dedicated of power users. It has dual HDMI ports on the back to go alongside a single DisplayPort input, as well as a USB-C slot that can drive the monitor while also powering your machine with 90W passthrough and connecting in the display’s built-in speakers and USB hub. Though the best part about this monitor has to be its Ergo stand. The unique mount clips onto the back of your desk and offers far more flexibility than your average monitor stand. There’s a height-adjustable design to complement its low-profile form-factor, with an extending arm that lets you fold the display up against the wall or pull it out to change the position. Head below for more.

As for the latest from LG is concerned, the company recently got in on the Smart Monitor game with its own take. The 32-inch 4K monitor arrives with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and that same Ergo mount as above. It also happens to be on sale for one of the very first times, with the new LG Ergo Smart Monitor landing at $396.99 courtesy of Amazon. It’s $100 off the usual price tag and matching the all-time low from earlier in the spring.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor delivers much of the same connected functionality. Now arriving with AirPlay 2 and that eye-catching iMac-inspired design, we saw a discount go live on the new 2023 model that takes $100 off in order to deliver a new all-time low at $600.

LG 38-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor features:

Enhance both your workspace and workflow with the LG UltraWide 37.5″ QHD+ HDR Curved Monitor. Featuring a 3840 x 1600 QHD+ resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2300R curve, this monitor is designed to fully immerse you in entertainment while providing plenty of space to multitask productivity applications and windows. The screen’s design is enhanced by its Ergo stand, which allows you to extend, retract, and swivel the screen in addition to adjusting its height and tilt for optimal viewing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!