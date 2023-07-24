Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 falls to new all-time low at $600

Earlier this fall, Samsung refreshed its popular M8 Smart Monitor with a new 2023 version and now one of the first chances to save has arrived. Courtesy of Amazon, the Samsung 32-inch 4K M80C Monitor drops to $599.99 shipped with its iMac-inspired design in tow. Down from $700, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $100 in savings attached. It’s only the third offer so far since first hitting the scene back in May, too. Matched direct from Samsung, too.

Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model. There’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand. Our launch coverage further breaks down what’s new, as well.

If you can live without the improved HDR support and the pivoting screen, there are some even deeper discounts to be had with the original Samsung M8 monitor. The 2022 version arrives with that same iMac-inspired design, just with a more affordable sub-$400 price tag. It’s worth checking into to save some extra cash, especially considering it clocks in at $200 or more below the all-new 2023 mode.

Today’s savings also continue over to an even more capable monitor for your workstation. This morning saw some discounts go live on Apple’s Studio Display, offering all-time lows across four different configurations. You’ll find both the standard glass finish and the higher-end Nano Texture offering joined by adjustable stands getting in on the savings at $299 off. Each one of these is going to be more expensive than Samsung’s latest, with starting prices clocking in at $1,380.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

