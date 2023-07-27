Anker 7-in-2 Thunderbolt 4 Hub sits flush against your M1/M2 MacBook at $35 (Reg. $55)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 7-in-2 USB-C Hub with Thunderbolt 4 for $34.99 shipped. This model launched at $60 back in February and carries a regular price of $55 these days. Today’s offer is 36% off the going rate and $10 below the previous deal price for one of the lowest we have tracked yet. Designed with the latest MacBooks in mind, it is compatible with various MacBook Air machines as well as the MacBook Pro M1/M2 models and is made “specially to avoid obstructing your MacBook’s MagSafe port.” It expands a pair of USB-C ports out with one downstream USB-C multi-function port (up to 100W charging) and one for data (up to 40Gb/s) alongside two USB-A jacks, an HDMI output (up to 5K at 60Hz), and a microSD card slot. The entire unit connects directly to your machine for a clean flush look at your workstation or elsewhere as well. More details below.

If a more modest and basic expansion hub will do the trick for your needs, check out the UGREEN Revodok 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI. This won’t sit flush against your machine like model featured up top, but it will provide a host of additional I/O potential at less than half the price of the Anker above. You can pick one up at Amazon for just $13 Prime shipped right now.

While we are talking hubs and docking stations, check out the new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunderbolt model from Plugable and then dive into our hands-on review of OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock. We also just took a closer look at one of the first KVM switches on the market with USB-C as well as spotted a notable deal on UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with dual 4K HDMI display support at $35.

Anker 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Designed for the Latest MacBooks: Works with the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and is designed specially to avoid obstructing your MacBook’s MagSafe port.

Massive Expansion: Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 multi-function USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub.

High-Speed, High-Def: A multi-function USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.

Multi-Monitor Display: The HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz while the multi-function port supports 5K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays. Note: M1 and M2 MacBooks do not support dual external display.

