Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low with $100 discount to $1,199

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is returning to the spotlight today with an all-time low discount. Just when you thought the dust had settled and we’d be moving on from the recent debut, Apple’s latest is returning to once again headline the savings today. Courtesy of a price cut via authorized Apple retailer Expercom, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air 8GB/256GB is now dropping to $1,199 shipped in all four colors. Down from $1,299, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $100 in savings attached. This is only the second time pricing has fallen this low, matching the best price ever from the beginning of July.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

To go alongside the new 15-inch MacBook Air, there’s also the smaller 13-inch configuration of Apple’s M2 machine. Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. Though that model does clock in at $200 less.

If you’re looking to make out for even less cash, the back to school savings are also Apple’s M1 MacBook Air the best value out there. You’re getting a 13-inch form-factor that does skimp out on some of the newer inclusions, like MagSafe chartering, but still delivers a compelling machine with Apple Silicon under the hood. It’s now down to $750 following an all-time low $249 discount.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week moves past the halfway point with a fresh batch of markdowns in tow for Thursday. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!