Today's best iOS game and app deals: LEGO Bricktales, Arrog, SteamWorld Quest, more

Justin Kahn -
This morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure you also check out the price drops we spotted today on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard and Apple Watch Ultra styles at the second-best prices of the year from $749 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like LEGO Bricktales, Arrog, SteamWorld Quest, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GifSkip: Search & Share Gif: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN: $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $20, Sonic Origins $30, much more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2023: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: McClockface: $6 (Reg. $8)

LEGO Bricktales features:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

