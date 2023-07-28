Apple’s official Magic Keyboard is down to its best price of the year at $70 with rare discount

Joining the other official Apple peripherials that went on sale for your Mac desktop earlier in the week, Woot is completing the trifecta by offering a discount on the official Apple Magic Keyboard. The standard model arrives with a drop down to $69.99 Prime shipped from its usual $99 going rate. You’d otherwise pay a $6 delivery fee. This is the first time since back in March that we’ve seen any chance to save, while also marking the best discount of the year at $29 off. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. This may not be the newer Touch ID model, but it’ll still upgrade your setup for far less.

Joining the Magic Keyboard above, equally rare discounts are also live this week on two other additions to your macOS desktop setup. Complementing the keyboard quite well, the savings kick off with Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 at $115 to go alongside an even more affordable offer on the Magic Mouse at $68.

Today’s discounts both pair perfectly with Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The compact macOS machine doesn’t come with a keyboard or mouse out of the box, and while the discounts above can’t help you with the former, they certainly can help you take advantage of the $100 discounts we’re tracking on the workstation upgrade. The new debut is now trending at $499, which is in fact a match of the all-time low for only the second time.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard connects wirelessly to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone via Bluetooth. And the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to replace. It pairs quickly with your device so you can get to work right away. Magic Keyboard delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. The incredibly long-lasting internal battery will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!