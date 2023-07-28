Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $20, Sonic Origins $30, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSony
Reg. $30+ $20

Amazon is now offering Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PlayStation 5 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 directly from PlayStation, this is up to $40 in savings but it does typically sell in the $30 to $45 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. While most PlayStation gamers are focused on the new Spider-Man 2 PS5 gear going up for pre-order at 10 a.m. ET today (all of the details you need on that are right here), this is a notable chance to shore up your PS5 collection with the latest entry in Sackboy’s adventures. Sackboy “returns to the big time stuffed with fresh moves and game-changing gadgets in an awe-inspiring and downright fun 3D adventure in this new, but familiar world.” Head below for the rest fo today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

