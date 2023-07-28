OtterBox 20% off back to school sitewide sale: Chargers, MagSafe gear, cases, more from $12

OtterBox sitewide back to school event

OtterBox is now offering 20% off sitewide as part of its back to school event. Delivering a solid 20% price drop on just about everything you’ll find on the brand’s site, this is a notable chance to shore up your EDC, at-home charging setup, and more. One of the many offers on tap here has the 10,000mAh OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank at $27.96 shipped, which is also matched at Amazon. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the previous deal price. Nothing overly special, just a solid workhorse 10,000mAh battery pack you can throw in your kit to ensure you have some extra juice when you need it. USB-A and an 18W USB-C port are ready and waiting. Head below for more details on the OtterBox back to school sale. 

Just about all of the price drops on the OtterBox sitewide back to school event are on par with what we saw during its Mother’s Day event. You’ll find some highlights to look at down below and remember, shipping is free across the board in orders over $50 here. 

OtterBox back to school MagSafe charging gear deals:

And the smartphone case deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox back to school sale on the official site and then check out some of the other events we are tracking below:

OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank

  • Compatability: USB-A and Fast Charge USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging
  • Up to 3.6X faster charging** so you won’t miss the moments that matter most ***Based on video streaming to 3,000 mAh smartphone, 5,000 mAh small tablet or 10,000 mAh large tablet battery
  • 10,000 mAh battery capacity provides hours of added battery life
  • LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life
  • Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)

