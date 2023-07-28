TCL’s affordable 55/65-inch 2023 Smart 4K Google TVs up to $130 off with deals from $278

Joining ongoing all-time lows on Amazon’s smaller and more affordable models, we have now spotted the best Amazon prices yet on TCL’s latest entry-level 2023 model smart Google TVs. Amazon is offering the TCL Class S4 4K LED Smart Google TVs in 55- and 65-inch sizes at $278 and $399.99 shipped. Regularly $380 and $530 respectively, you’re looking at up to $130 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are also matching the best prices we have tracked anywhere since launch back in May. No, they aren’t the highest-end and most featured-packed models out there, but no one expected that at prices like these. Solid options for smaller rooms, home offices, or just for folks that don’t care about all of the bells and whistles, they are solid 4K smart Google TVs with Google Assistant voice command action. Direct access to your streaming services, HDR support, three HDMI ports, and built-in Chromecast streaming round out the feature set here. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there a selection of Amazon Fire TVs still on sale that fall nicely into the budget-friendly category whether it’s for the living room, office, or kitchen. Deals start from $130 shipped right now, offering up some particularly affordable solutions for folks not overly impressed by the latest and greatest from the big brands out there. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

As for something new that fits in between the big pricey brands and the more modest options above, check out this deal on the 2023 Hisense 144Hz model. Also running on the Google TV platform, it delivers state-of-the-art specs (at least for something in this price range anyway) including a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), and Apple AirPlay 2 alongside the buttery smooth 144Hz action. Get a closer look right here.

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion: Combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for exceptional motion clarity

HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG): Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Google TV Smart OS: The entertainment you love. Google TV brings your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together.

Auto Game Mode (ALLM): Automatically enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency for an unmatched gaming performance.

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design: Elegant edge-to-edge glass design for a modern design that blends seamlessly into any home.

