Forget 120Hz, this 2023 Hisense 65-inch Google TV has 144Hz gaming at the $720 low ($320 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the brand new Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV. After having just hit Amazon a couple months ago, this regularly $1,050 smart TV is now down at $729.99 shipped. That’s 30% or $320 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low and $70 under the price we are tracking on the brand’s 65-inch U8H 2022 model. This mini-LED full array local dimming Google Smart TV boasts a 144Hz refresh rate with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. You’ll also find built-in Apple AirPlay 2 tech, Google Assistant voice command support, and an included voice remote. More details below.

While you’re certainly not going to be getting the high-end specs of the model above, notably the 144Hz gaming mode and Google TV functionality, the ongoing price drops we are tracking on Amazon’s in-house Fire TV displays do deliver some value-packed options for less. Ranging from smaller bedroom and kitchen models starting at $130 right up to its flagship offerings, there are loads of price drops to be had right now with hundreds of dollars in savings and everything is neatly laid out for you right here.

Then go swing by our home theater hub to upgrade your audio setup. This regularly $400 JBL sound bar, for example, is now 50% or $200 off its going rate and currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. 4K passthrough, AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast, and Bluetooth are just some of the standout features you can look forward to. Details are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

ULED4K: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Mini-LED with Hi-View Local Dimming: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Dolby Vision️ Dolby Atmos️: Dolby Vision HDR * picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

144Hz Game Mode Pro: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

