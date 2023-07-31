Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Glopy, Pocket Rogues, Gratitude Journal, more

Justin Kahn -
a wooden table

We are now ready to kick off a new work week in iOS app deals with a fresh collection of discounts this morning. Just be sure to check out the price drop we spotted today on iPhone 14 Pro Max as well as the annual B&H back to school Apple gear sale with price drops on M2 MacBooks, Mac mini, and more. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Gratitude Journal, Glopy, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Gratitude Journal (new): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animal Class: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glopy: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inspire: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $56, Street Fighter 6, Jedi Survivor, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GifSkip: Search & Share Gif: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN: $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

Glopy features:

New and unique puzzle and skill game comes with a different mechanics in each episode, and you’ll be curious about the next glopy ball while you’re playing it.

