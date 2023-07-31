Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $56, Street Fighter 6, Jedi Survivor, more

If you for some reason haven’t scored a copy of Nintendo’s latest epic adventure to the land of Hyrule, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55.99 shipped. The regularly $70 title is a surefire game of the year contender, one of the best Switch games ever made, and a truly wonderful sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild. Now a solid 20% off the going rate, this comes within a few bucks of the short-lived all-time low and a great chance for you or someone you to know to finally grab a copy. There’s not much to say about this one – it is a fantastic experience, taking players from the depths of the underground all the way up to sky islands above Hyrule and is a total must-play. It is clearly among the most exciting releases in years and will likely remain so for years to come. Today’s deal joins Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons landing on Switch Online as well as ongoing price drops on the official Tears of the Kingdom game guides. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals as we kick off another work week.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Mini Metro eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Street Fighter 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller + Ghost of Tsushima $200 (Reg. $270)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
