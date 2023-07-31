Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $56, Street Fighter 6, Jedi Survivor, more

If you for some reason haven’t scored a copy of Nintendo’s latest epic adventure to the land of Hyrule, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55.99 shipped. The regularly $70 title is a surefire game of the year contender, one of the best Switch games ever made, and a truly wonderful sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild. Now a solid 20% off the going rate, this comes within a few bucks of the short-lived all-time low and a great chance for you or someone you to know to finally grab a copy. There’s not much to say about this one – it is a fantastic experience, taking players from the depths of the underground all the way up to sky islands above Hyrule and is a total must-play. It is clearly among the most exciting releases in years and will likely remain so for years to come. Today’s deal joins Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons landing on Switch Online as well as ongoing price drops on the official Tears of the Kingdom game guides. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals as we kick off another work week.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

