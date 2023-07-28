B&H launches annual Apple back to school sale with $200 off M2 Pro MacBook Pro, Mac mini, more

B&H today is getting in the back to school spirit with a new Apple savings event. Delivering a batch of price cuts across Apple’s Macs, as well as discounts on accessories for around your dorm, the savings today all come paired with free shipping. While you can shop everything in the sale right here, a particular highlight is dropping Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro to $1,799. Down from $1,999, today’s offer is matching the second-best price out there while also matching Amazon’s offer. It comes within $50 of the all-time low. You can read about the adjustments this time around in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip, or just head below the fold for all of the details.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments.

Outside of the gear that students will need, B&H is also including some higher-end configurations of Apple’s latest debuts in the sale. If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,199 from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $100 in savings along the way. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date and clocks in as the first chance to save in months.

Apple’s all-new M2 Pro Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 Pro chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

After you go check out everything in today’s sale, be sure to hit up our Apple guide for all of the weekend’s other best price cuts.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

