iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island sees rare refurb discount to $920 low (Orig. $1,099)

The very first chance to score a refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max on sale has arrived. At least when it comes to a model from a trusted refurbisher, that is. Courtesy of Woot today, the savings arrive on an unlocked 128GB version of Apple’s latest massive handset at $919.99 Prime shipped. Those without the Amazon account will have a $6 delivery fee added on top. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is landing as the first discount we’ve seen from the retailer at $179 off. It comes in four different designs, and is now a new all-time low for those who want to bring home a new handset with some savings attached before Apple debuts the iPhone 15 Pro Max in a few months time.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s most capable smartphone to date. Everything comes centered around the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

If you can go back a generation, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some iPhone 13 series discounts courtesy of Woot this week, too. Delivering the same certified refurbished savings, the slightly older smartphones now all start from $540 and arrive with even more affordable price cuts for those who don’t need the latest and greatest.

Then just make sure to go check out all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide this week for the best of the best from our favorite Cupertino company.

iPhone 14 Pro Max features:

Featuring the Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island. Phone 14 Pro Max also continues to offer industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover — tougher than any smartphone glass — and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance.

