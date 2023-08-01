JBL Pulse 4 speaker with lava lamp-style 360-degree lighting starts from $130 (Up to $120 off)

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree lighting. You can now land the black model for $129.99 (Scroll down to the Other Sellers section for the direct Amazon listing if needs be) or the white variant down at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is up to $120 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. While we have seen the black model go for less easier this year, briefly touching down at $99, it is matching our previous mention and this is a much more rare offer on the white variant that is now at the lowest price of the year. They might not be the new $250 JBL Pulse 5 we went hands-on with, but they still provide that JBL sound with impressive 360-degree listing, delivering an almost lava lamp vibe to your setup. The 12-hour battery life, 40-foot wireless range, and IPX7 waterproof rating are nice touches as well. Get a closer look at the newer model here and head below for additional details.

Joining this ongoing $100 price drop on the powerful karaoke-ready 800-watt JBL PartyBox 710, you’ll find some more affordable JBL speaker markdowns waiting below as well:

And while we are talking speaker deals, the first notable price drop is now live on Sony’s new booming-bass XB100 at $48 alongside a host of other model in the brand’s lineup as part of this morning new Amazon sale event. Those offers are also joining ongoing discounts on various Bose models and these Marshall variants from this past weekend.

JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker features:

Pulse 4 shines through the night with an amazing, high-resolution 360-degree LED lightshow. Pulse 4 delivers JBL Signature Sound in every direction with its ingenious 360 degree speaker array. Ready to get your groove on, Pulse 4 delivers up 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, with up to 40ft wireless range. Bring your speakers anywhere. Pool party, Perfect. Sudden cloudburst, Covered. Bash on the beach, Pulse 4 is IPX7 waterproof for fearless outdoor entertainment.

