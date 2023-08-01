Sony’s new booming-bass XB100 speaker hits Amazon low at $48, more up to $100 off

Amazon has now launched a new sale featuring a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers including the latest XB100 model we reviewed back in late June. You can now score the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker in a series of different colors at $48 shipped. This one launched back in May at $60 and quickly dropped to $58. Today’s deal is the first notable offer we have tracked on Amazon since then to deliver nearly 20% in savings and a subsequent all-time low. We came away impressed with the speaker after giving it a run, loving the new colorways and overall looks as well as the booming bass it can produce. The water and dustproof IP67 design is joined by up to 16 hours of battery life per charge, hands-free calling, USB-C charging, and all of your usual wireless streaming features from your smartphone. Get a closer look right here and head below for more Sony speaker deals. 

More Sony Bluetooth speaker deals:

Joining today’s Sony speaker deals, we are still tracking a host of Bose models as part of its summer sale with deals starting from $99 waiting in our previous roundup. And in case you missed it this past weekend, a pair of Marshall models are also seeing relatively rare price drops with its iconic retro-stylings in tow starting at $100

New Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass
  • Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide
  • Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
  • Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator
  • Compact portable design with versatile strap included
  • Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound
  • Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

Sony

