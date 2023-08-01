LEGO’s new Marvel CMF Series 2 minifigures officially revealed

Over the past month, we’ve been sharing what to expect from the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 releases, and today they’re finally being revealed. With 12 new characters from Disney+ shows arriving in the second round, the new minifigures will debut next month.

This past weekend, we shared a leak of what the 12 new figures are going to look like, and today we’re back with official photos. Since our last report, nothing has changed about the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 minifigures.

Finalized LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 inclusions:

Agatha Harkness

Moon Knight

Werewolf by Night

Mr. Knight

She-Hulk

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop

Goliath

Echo

Wolverine

Beast

Storm

Today’s official reveal does unfortunately confirm our worst fears – that the LEGO Group would be switching over to cardboard boxes for the new Marvel CMF Series 2 minifigures. The company has previously relied on foil bags that make finding out ahead of time which of the figures you’re getting a bit easier thanks to being able to feel for some of the more distinct pieces. That is no longer going to be the case, making it more difficult to actually complete a full set of the Marvel characters.

Pricing hasn’t changed, as the official MSRP for the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 minifigures will be $4.99 each.

