Here’s our first look at all 12 of LEGO’s upcoming Marvel CMF Series 2 releasing in September

Earlier in the month, 9to5Toys was able to report on what to expect from the second batch of collectible Marvel minifigures. Now with the collection getting closer to hitting store shelves, we can do more than just tell you about as 12 of the upcoming characters, but also show you them!

LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 reveals

A few weeks back we offered a first idea of who would be making the cut for the second round of collectible LEGO Marvel minifigures. Since then, some things have changed with the lineup and now we actually have a photo to show off just how every one of the characters will stack up.

What remains the same is that there are in fact going to be 12 different figures, all from the Disney+ series. 11 of the 12 heroes or villians we previously reported on are now being locked in, but one is being switched up. Instead of Kang making his minifigure debut in the LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 lineup, that final figure seems to be Goliath from season two of What If…?. What seems to have happened is that the person who gave us the insight the first time around was just incorrect in their call to say that it was Kang, and has in fact been Goliath all along.

Each of the new minifigures will retail for $4.99, which is to be expected from LEGO’s CMF series. One very unfortunate thing that 9to5Toys can report on for the new Marvel CMF Series 2 is that the LEGO Group will shift from blind bags to boxes. So if you’ve enjoyed being able to feel through the foil packaging to figure out which character you’re getting before you purchase, things are about to be a bit more difficult.

Finalized LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 inclusions:

Agatha Harkness

Moon Knight

Werewolf by Night

Mr. Knight

She-Hulk

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop

Goliath

Echo

Wolverine

Beast

Storm

See more Are you sold on the final releases? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) July 30, 2023

