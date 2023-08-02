9to5Toys Daily: August 2, 2023 – 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $450 off, Satechi TB4 gear, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8223-11.16-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HyperX Clutch PC/Android cloud controller with detachab...
SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme microSDXC clocks in at 19...
Stand out in the crowd with Audio-Technica’s new ...
Heads up iPad 10th gen owners, ESR magnetic and trifold...
Crocs Never on Sale Event offers 25% off rarely discoun...
These Philips Hue HomeKit color starter kits are now on...
Echelon EX5 connected fitness bike hits new $492 low, b...
Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger St...
Load more...
Show More Comments