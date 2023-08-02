Today’s Android game and app deals: Residual, Where Shadows Slumber, and more

Today’s mid-week Android game and app deals are now ready to go below. They are also joining some notable deals on Google Nest WiFi Pro packages, these deals on Jabra’s latest Elite 4/3 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair, and up to $500 in savings on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Where Shadows Slumber, Gunslugs 3, Ashworld, Space Grunts 2, Residual, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.