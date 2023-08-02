Jabra’s latest Elite 4/3 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair now start at $49.50 (Reg. $80+)

Jabra released its new Elite 4 ANC Earbuds earlier in the year, and now one of the first chances to save has arrived. Dropping down to $79.99 shipped at Amazon, today’s offer lands with 20% in savings attached. This is one of the first chances to save and the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the previous mention. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. The onboard active noise cancellation is backed by newfound inclusions of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts. Head below for more.

If some of the higher-end features on the new Elite 4 aren’t quite justifying the price, even with the savings attached, the Jabra Elite 3 are worth a look. Also getting in on the savings today, these earbuds arrive as the previous-generation version of the earbuds we just talked about and sell for an even more affordable $49.57 price tag. Down from $80, you’re now looking at the best price of the year at 38% off. We did see these sell for $2 less back on Black Friday last year, but today’s offer is the lowest since and otherwise.

Available in two styles, the new Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

As far as the latest from another brand goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

More on the Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you. For music your way, every day, these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds let you tailor your music to suit your individual hearing profile. Have a smooth day from start to finish with Alexa Built-in, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair.

