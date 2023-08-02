Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets up to $500 off at Amazon today from $653 shipped

While the new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 5 models are now up for pre-order (you’ll find serious deals right here), Amazon does have some notable deals on the previous-generation flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 42% off a range of unlocked Galaxy S22 configurations starting with the S22+ at $652.82 shipped. Regularly $800 directly from Samsung and sometimes going for much more than that at Amazon across 2023, this is at least $147 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This, along with the Ultra models you’ll find on sale down below, is among the lowest we have tracked all year on a new condition unit and still a more than capable option that will cost much less than the S23. Head below for more deals and details.

The Galaxy S22+/Ultra delivers previous-generation flagship features centered around the 6.6- to 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Joining S Pen note-taking and doodling support (it is included with the Ultra models below), it is also more than ready to handle your photo-taking needs with an up to 108MP photo resolution. Get a closer look at the Ultra model in our hands-on review and then check out the rest of today’s Amazon deals below:

As we mentioned above, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were just unveiled and we are already tracking some very notable pre-order prices drops ahead of shipping. Over at Amazon you’ll find straight-up price drops with hundreds of dollars in savings and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

