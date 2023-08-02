Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Roundguard, Dinkigolf, Juice Watch, more

Your mid-week roundup of the best iOS game and app deals are now waiting for you down below the fold. They also now sit alongside price drops on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook at $450 off the going rate as well as this offer on Twelve South’s adjustable Curve Flex MacBook Stand. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Cloud Outliner, Juice Watch, Roundguard, Dinkigolf, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Wednesday’s best deals on iOS apps and games.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner – Nested Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Codepoint: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hide My Face: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dinkigolf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pachoink!: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lofi Ping Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Tianding: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $15 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ExploxShipUniver: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Split Screen: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

Roundguard features:

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Highly-rated former Apple Arcade game and Mobile Game of the Year nominee! If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure! Bouncy Fun: Intuitive pinball physics-based gameplay like no other dungeon crawler. Multiple Classes: Play as the Warrior, the Rogue, the Wizard, or the Druid, each with their own unique skills, items, and cheeky sense of humor.

