Today's best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes $22.50, Xbox Quakecon up to 75% off, more

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on Nintendo Switch at $22.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This regularly $60 title has fetched as much for almost all of this year before started seeing some drops into the $40 range at Amazon over the last couple months and the $25 offer via Woot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. If you have been on the fence about this one or were waiting for a deep sale, this is your chance to add a physical copy to your Switch library. Just keep in mind, you can still score the newer Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 Prime shipped, down from the regular $60 as well. These games deliver some fantastic turn-based, tactical combat to your gaming library with distinct storylines set in the Fire Emblem universe and are now sitting at the best prices we have tracked yet. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

