Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes $22.50, Xbox Quakecon up to 75% off, more

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on Nintendo Switch at $22.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This regularly $60 title has fetched as much for almost all of this year before started seeing some drops into the $40 range at Amazon over the last couple months and the $25 offer via Woot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. If you have been on the fence about this one or were waiting for a deep sale, this is your chance to add a physical copy to your Switch library. Just keep in mind, you can still score the newer Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 Prime shipped, down from the regular $60 as well. These games deliver some fantastic turn-based, tactical combat to your gaming library with distinct storylines set in the Fire Emblem universe and are now sitting at the best prices we have tracked yet. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Ghostrunner eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Island 2 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $49 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts from $30 (Reg. $50)
- Crash Team Rumble Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
