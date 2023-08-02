LEGO reveals two new Christmas sets including Nutcracker and Gingerbread ornaments

With all of the news on the 2024 LEGO lineup, I am sure that the Christmas creations for this holiday season are the last thing on your mind. I mean, it is only August after all. But that isn’t stopping us from showing you two of the upcoming creations debuting something before December.

LEGO reveals two new Christmas sets for 2023

The LEGO Group posted both of these sets last night before quickly taking down the listings. The folks over at Brickset were fast enough to grab the photos and details ahead of time, so shout out to them for acting as fast as they did. As for the action LEGO Christmas sets for the 2023 holiday season, we have a pair of builds which should be launching on September 1.

The new Nutcracker (40640) and the Gingerbread Ornaments (40642) sets are both on the smaller side of things, delivering a pair of fun builds to get creators a bit more in the mood come December. The new Nutcracker comes with 208 pieces and can be assembled with different faces. Then there’s the Gingerbread Ornaments, which lets you customize your very own design out of 190 pieces.

We don’t have pricing yet for either of the LEGO Christmas sets, but it should only be a matter of time before the LEGO Group decides to officially show off the new 2023 holiday season kits. There will likely be some others joining the festive collection, too. We’re really looking for the latest addition to the annual Winter Village theme, and that shouldn’t be too far off.

