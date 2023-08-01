WD’s 1TB Red SN700 NVMe SSD upgrades your NAS setup at the new $85 low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonWD
REg. $145+ $85

The Western Digital Red series drives have long been a popular solution both around here and just about everywhere else when it comes to equipping your network attached storage device with additional capacity upgrades. We have spotted a few notable price drops on both HDD and SSD models starting with the 1TB WD Red SN700 NVMe Internal SSD at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $145, this one rarely ever went for less before it started to drop in price this spring into the $110 range. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The Gen3 model clocks in at up to 3,430MB/s to add some SSD speeds to your setup that can transfer data at much faster rates that the more economical HDD models (some of which are on sale below). Hit the jump for more WD Red deals. 

More WD Red deals:

While not all time lows like the model featured above, there are some other decent WD Red NAS-ready storage offers waiting below if you’re looking for more storage and less pricey SSD options. 

If you’re not picky about going with the trustworthy NAS-specific models above, you’ll find even more notable internal SSD deals waiting right here. Joining offers on Seagate’s ‘one-of-kind’ LED Lightsaber-equipped models, you’ll also find ongoing deals on the Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD as well as WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN850X and the blazing-fast new Crucial Gen5 heatsink SSDs. Just be sure to scope out the affordable new models that Lexar unveiled today as well. 

Western Digital 1TB WD Red SN700 NVMe Internal SSD features:

  • Robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance
  • Tackle NAS workloads with exceptional reliability and endurance
  • Tame tough projects like virtualization and collaborative editing
  • Perfect for multitasking applications with multiple users
  • Scale your NAS device with huge capacities up to 4TB*
  • Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with popular NAS systems

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JBL Pulse 4 speaker with lava lamp-style 360-degree lig...
Today’s Android game and app deals: DISTRAINT 1 a...
Segway e-SuperScooters start from $2,000 lows in New Gr...
Eve’s latest HomeKit Light Switch with Thread dro...
Barbie is breaking records and getting her own official...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Amazon just knocked $200 off Samsung’s prev-gen G...
Razer’s Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic just hit it...
Load more...
Show More Comments