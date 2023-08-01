WD’s 1TB Red SN700 NVMe SSD upgrades your NAS setup at the new $85 low, more

The Western Digital Red series drives have long been a popular solution both around here and just about everywhere else when it comes to equipping your network attached storage device with additional capacity upgrades. We have spotted a few notable price drops on both HDD and SSD models starting with the 1TB WD Red SN700 NVMe Internal SSD at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $145, this one rarely ever went for less before it started to drop in price this spring into the $110 range. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The Gen3 model clocks in at up to 3,430MB/s to add some SSD speeds to your setup that can transfer data at much faster rates that the more economical HDD models (some of which are on sale below). Hit the jump for more WD Red deals.

More WD Red deals:

While not all time lows like the model featured above, there are some other decent WD Red NAS-ready storage offers waiting below if you’re looking for more storage and less pricey SSD options.

If you’re not picky about going with the trustworthy NAS-specific models above, you’ll find even more notable internal SSD deals waiting right here. Joining offers on Seagate’s ‘one-of-kind’ LED Lightsaber-equipped models, you’ll also find ongoing deals on the Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD as well as WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN850X and the blazing-fast new Crucial Gen5 heatsink SSDs. Just be sure to scope out the affordable new models that Lexar unveiled today as well.

Western Digital 1TB WD Red SN700 NVMe Internal SSD features:

Robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance

Tackle NAS workloads with exceptional reliability and endurance

Tame tough projects like virtualization and collaborative editing

Perfect for multitasking applications with multiple users

Scale your NAS device with huge capacities up to 4TB*

Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with popular NAS systems

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!