Spigen’s MagSafe vent mount delivers 15W of Apple-certified power to iPhone at $63 (Reg. $80)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now once again offering the best price we have tracked on its new OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount at $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal delivers a solid 20% off the new release and marks the third chance we have tracked to grab it at this price. The discount here is matching the lowest we have seen on Amazon since it first appeared there back in early May. You’re looking at one of only a few 15W “Apple-certified” MagSafe mounts on the market that can deliver that much power to your device while on the road. It features a built-in USB-C cable alongside the magnetic landing pad as well as a locked-in head joint for “secure and steady device positioning and [an] optimal viewing angle.” You’ll also still find the dashboard 15W model still down at the discounted $72 we featured previously. Head below for more details.

While you’re not going to get the 15W power, or built-in charging at all for that matter, we are still tracking notable price drops on the Belkin MagSafe Car Mount at $33 as well as this even more affordable solution from ESR down at just $15.50 Prime shipped, or 40% off the going rate. While clearly not as high-tech a solution, both options will hold your device much the same and for even less cash out of pocket.

Then check out these four new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mounts from iOttie as well as Peak Design’s new articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount. The latter of which is easily one of the most robust and heavy-duty models I ever come across around here, delivering a reliable magnetic connection and particularly solid all-metal build you’ll notice the second you unpackage it. Our Tested with 9to5Toys feature is a great place to get more details.

Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Car Vent Mount features:

Apple’s MagSafe Module: Fast 15W wireless charging with the original MagSafe module for reliable and efficient charging.

Built-in USB-C Cable: Easy connectivity with built-in USB-C cable.

Easy to Install with Smart Vent Clip: Our Smart Vent Clip design fits into almost all air vents for a secure and stable placement.

One-Tap Technology for Precise Mounting: Mount your device in less than one second with One-Tap Technology for precise accuracy.

Locked-in Head Joint for Optimal Viewing Angle and Steadiness: Locked-in Head joint for secure and steady device positioning and optimal viewing angle.

