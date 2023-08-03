Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Galaxy Trucker, SpongeBob, Game Dev Story, more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s App Store. Now sitting alongside today’s software offers, we are also tracking a solid price drop on AirPods Pro 2 as well as ongoing discounts on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook and even more right here. Moving over to the apps, highlight offers include titles like Galaxy Trucker, MovieSpirit, SpongeBob SquarePants, Game Dev Story, Dungeon Village 2, Through the Ages, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of Thursday’s best discounts on iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner – Nested Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Codepoint: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hide My Face: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dinkigolf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pachoink!: $1 (Reg. $2)

