Today’s best game deals: Nintendo annual Bethesda QuakeCon sale from $2, much more

Justin Kahn -
85% off From $2

After Microsoft launched its own Bethesda sale, Nintendo is now getting in on the action with its own eShop Quakecon 2023 sale. The annual event typically find its way on to the eShop with solid price drops on both classics and newer Bethesda releases and this year’s discounts are now live. Starting from just $1.99, this is the perfect chance to shore up your digital Switch library with classic DOOM titles spanning all the way back to the original 1993 release right through to DOOM 64 and the latest titles in the series (including DLC add-on packs). Those offers also join price drops on the Wolfenstein series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and more with up to 85% in savings attached. You can browse through the entire eShop QuakeCon 2023 sale right here and then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

